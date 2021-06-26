May 19, 1958 June 23, 2021 Glenna Lea (Cunningham) Bevill, born May 19, 1958, passed from this life to the next on June 23, 2021 at her home in Texarkana TX. She was 63 years old. Glenna is preceded in death by parents Glenn Wray Cunningham and Hazel (Welch) Cunningham. She is survived by her loving husband Phillip Bevill of Texarkana TX; son Tanner Wray Duren and wife Leslie of North Carolina; daughter Caitlin Barger and husband Jeff of DeKalb TX; brother Dub Cunningham and wife Belinda of Carrolton TX; sisters Jana McDaniel and husband Porter of Carthage TX, Jill Zanck and husband Bert of Pennsylvania, and Candy Cates and husband Robert of Texarkana AR; step-mom JoAnn; step-siblings Glenda and David; step-daughter Cory Kirksey Chaney; grandchildren Gabriel and Isaiah Hamilton, Abbigail Barger, Parker and Connor Duren; step-granddaughters Kaelis and Preslyn Chaney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends. Glenna is remembered as a loving wife, sister, mom, GG, and friend. She was also a talented artist. Anyone who knew her will remember her for her unique sense of humor and infectious laughter. She loved Jesus and had a heart for those with special needs. Glenna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family of Mrs. Bevill would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Texarkana. Glenna Lea (Cunningham) Bevill is being cremated under the direction of Queen City Funeral Home in Queen City TX. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be announced at a later date.