Driver cited after brush with train in Carlton County

A citation was issued to the driver of a pickup truck after two Northland men lived to tell about their encounter with a freight train Friday afternoon outside Carlton. Chase Luing, 20, of Cloquet, and a 49-year-old passenger from Hermantown were traveling along a private driveway south of Minnesota Highway 210, when their Chevrolet was struck crossing the tracks by a westbound BNSF Railway train, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.