Local fundraiser hoping to donate bulletproof windshields to law enforcement vehicles

Small town roots run deep in Groesbeck. After the death of Trooper Chad Walker an initiative for change sparked, asking for more protection of law enforcement.

The Walker Strong Initiative Fundraiser ends Sunday, June 27. The event is a celebration of Walker's life and a chance to be the change in Central Texas.

Bryce Worsham, president of Mutual Assistance Group and event organizer, said this weekend there is one goal in mind.

The goal is to raise money for bulletproof windshields for all law enforcement vehicles in Limestone County, something that could have saved officer Walker's life.

"If no one is looking after them and no one has their back, it's all going to fall apart," said Worsham.

Community members such as Donna Damron, and her family from Groesback, said they remember the tragic day of Walker's death like it was yesterday.

"It's very devastating to our whole community and just personally," said Damron. "We want to do what we can do to support his family and the police department. I'm getting teary eyed."

One vendor, Becky Bartlett said she doesn't care if they make $1 or $100 because this weekend is about coming together and supporting.

"There's a lot of people who make a lot of sacrifices for me and the state of Texas," said Bartlett. "And it's important to me that we do what we can to support them."

The operation is not a cheap one with each windshield around $30,000, but the more people that come in - the easier that goal is to reach.

"We want to improve the lives of our officers," said Worsham. "They improve our lives every single day. Whether we know it or not they are putting their life on the line. If no one is looking at them or no one has their back the entire thing will fall apart."

For more about the event, and how to donate visit www.mutualassistancegroupinc.com/donations .