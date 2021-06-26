Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Arizona House passes its version of the state budget

By Mark Phillips
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39krEQ_0afdjgBU00

Following the lead of the State Senate, the Arizona House adopted a $12.8 billion budget for the next fiscal year. It includes a 2.5% flat tax which permanently removes $1.9 billion from the state’s general fund.

Governor Ducey weighed in after the House passed the flat tax saying “it ensures working families and all Arizona taxpayers get to spend their money how they choose, and it will help our state stay competitive so we can continue to attract good-paying jobs.”

The House budget is different from the Senate’s.

On Friday during a debate on the final appropriations bill, three Republicans voted against using public money to fund private K-12 education. The Senate amendment would have greatly expanded the eligibility of school vouchers.

It was a small victory for public school teachers. “The House voted down a massive expansion to school vouchers, but we did see they did pass a lot of bad policy,” said Arizona Association of Educators President Joe Thomas.

House Republicans did adopt Senate passed amendments punishing teachers and districts if they teach critical race theory, allowing students to attend class without being vaccinated for COVID-19 or being required to wear a mask.

The House also added an amendment of its own which would change the curriculum of civics and American history currently used in Arizona public school classrooms. Republican State Senator Paul Boyer, who pushed for the voucher expansion, hinting in a tweet he is likely to oppose the House amendment.

“We’re going to have to comeback in a conference committee and decide what to do,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Regina Cobb, (R) Kingman District 5, said.

The budget dedicates money to buying back state buildings and paying down the debt. It increases spending for public safety, infrastructure, and education. Money for cities and counties will also increase.

The House was supposed to vote on the budget Tuesday, but Democrats refused to show up after dozens of amendments by Republicans were dropped on their desks 90 minutes before the session was to begin.

Republicans did not have enough members present in the chamber to proceed. That was not the case Thursday. In response to the Democrat's actions, Republicans set time limits on each bill quickening the pace but not the outcome of the vote. All the appropriation bills passed on 31-29 party-line votes.

Next week the House and Senate will work out their differences and then send the budget to the governor for his signature.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
445
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#The State Senate#The Arizona House#American#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Irvine, CAoc-breeze.com

Senator Dave Min sends first bill to Governor’s Office

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced his first bill advanced out of the State Assembly, paving its way to the Governor’s desk for a signature. Senate Bill (SB) 308, which modernizes California’s unclaimed property process, received widespread, bipartisan support in the other house. “I thank my Assembly colleagues for supporting...
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lawmakers approve $48 billion late state budget

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Friday signed off on a $48.1 billion late budget buoyed by an unexpected surge in revenue. The spending plan, which emerged late Thursday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
Arizona Stateaz.gov

Historic Budget Focuses on Public Safety for Arizona

(PHOENIX)— Arizona’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes significant investments in public safety has been signed by Governor Doug Ducey. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry thanks Governor Ducey, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Senate President Karen Fann and the Arizona Legislature for prioritizing education, debt reduction and public safety while providing historic investments into infrastructure and economic competitiveness in this year’s budget. Because of their commitment to these priorities, Arizona is making major investments in staff retention strategies, life safety and rehabilitation and recidivism-reduction programs at our state’s correctional facilities.
PoliticsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

State Legislature Passes Biennial Budget

The state Legislature has approved and sent the next two-year state budget to Gov. Tony Evers. The plan would spend billions less than the governor proposed. The state Senate approved the spending plan Wednesday night, about 24 hours after it was passed by the state Assembly on a mostly partisan vote. The vote was largely along party lines in the Senate too, with three Democrats voting in its favor: Sen. Janet Bewley from Mason, Sen. Brad Pfaff from Onalaska and Sen. Jeff Smith from Brunswick. After the session, state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, touted the passage of what he called the most conservative budget in a generation.
Saint Paul, MNkdal610.com

Budget Bills Passed, Shutdown Avoided

ST. PAUL, MN (MNN-KDAL) – There will be no state government shutdown in Minnesota. Less than three hours after the Minnesota Senate gave final approval Wednesday evening to an E-12 education bill — the largest piece of the state budget — Governor Tim Walz signed it into law. The governor...
Politicsnorthwestmoinfo.com

FRA Passes Mo House

Legislation extending the FRA for three years has received final approval from the Missouri House this (Wednesday) afternoon. Governor Mike Parson warned that failing to extend the FRA would have cost Missouri 591-million dollars in fiscal year 2022. House Bill 2 was also passed, by a 109-45 vote. That bill...
PoliticsPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Wolf signs state budget

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday morning signed the state's budget, which he hailed as the largest funding increase for education in Pennsylvania history. The $40 billion budget, which was approved by state legislators last week, doesn't have any new taxes. The headlines include a $416 million increase in public education funding, as well as funding for nursing homes to help recover from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also removes a proposed expansion in eligibility for overtime pay among workers.
New Castle County, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Little drama in this state budget

Delaware’s 2021 legislative session ended this week without any early morning theatrics. That’s what happens when your fiscal house is largely in order and taxes are low on the list of hot issues. Despite the initial loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, a combination of higher than expected tax...
Politicskjzz.org

Gov. Ducey Signs $12.8 Billion Arizona Budget

Gov. Doug Ducey signed a $12.8 billion budget for Arizona on Wednesday, hours before a midnight deadline to adopt a spending plan for the state in the new fiscal year beginning Thursday. The governor’s signatures end a lengthy and contentious process for House and Senate Republicans, who approve almost all...
Arizona State12news.com

Arizona lawmakers pass bill that weakens Prop 208

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Legislature passed Senate Bill 1783 on Tuesday, promoting it as a tool to help small businesses be more profitable. But the bill has another consequence. It will reduce the amount of money collected for schools through Proposition 208. The bill’s sponsor, Senator J.D. Mesnard (R),...
PoliticsWicked Local

Temporary budget passed for state through July

Now guaranteed to miss the deadline to have a annual budget in place by July 1, the Legislature passed a temporary budget on Monday that would keep government programs funded through July while negotiations on an annual spending plan continue. The new fiscal year starts on Thursday, but budget talks...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan House Passes Bipartisan Budget, Including Historic Increases in Education Spending

Although she thinks it’s only a “start,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded the bipartisan budget passed Thursday night by the Michigan House of Representatives. The House voted to pass the budget before the July 1 deadline, and includes the governor’s proposal to implement the largest increase in K-12 public school spending in the state’s history. Whitmer’s office claims the $16.7 billion in school expenditures will “close the gap between the lowest- and highest-funded school districts for the first time since the goal was introduced in 1994.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

Arizona Bill to Strip Rapists of Parental Rights Passes State Legislature

An Arizona bill allowing the parents of children conceived because of rape to terminate their rapists' parental rights passed the state legislature on Monday. The bill, SB1007, which previously passed the state congress, also passed the state senate unanimously on Monday, with four senators abstaining. The bill will now move on to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk to be signed. Democratic State Sen. Victoria Steele, who introduced the bill, celebrated its success in a statement obtained by Newsweek:
Arizona Statethecentersquare.com

Arizona leaves school choice expansion out of budget

(The Center Square) – The Arizona House of Representatives voted down an expansion of the state's school voucher program, the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA), one of the state's 2021 budget amendments. The Senate voted by party line on June 23 to attach the expansion to the state's annual budget, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy