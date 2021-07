The late Alex Trebek was honored with one more Daytime Emmy Award on Friday night. Trebek’s adult children Matt and Emily Trebek accepted on his behalf. “We are honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad, “Matt Trebek said during the award show on CBS. “For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy, to work on a show that was based in knowledge, risk and challenged people to think. “He loved every bit of it.”