Arrest made in shooting death of teen in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police and the U.S. Marshals Western Pa. Fugitive Task Force have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy last month.

Clinton Miller, 18, was wanted for the May 27 shooting of Izeyah Clancy in the Allentown neighborhood.

Police responded to East Warrington Avenue near the Adan Market and found Clancy with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital.

Miller is in the Allegheny County Jail facing homicide and gun-related charges.

