Qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team in one event wasn’t good enough for former Missouri Tigers track star Karissa Schweizer. So she went out and did it a second time. The six-time NCAA national champion finished second in Saturday’s women’s 10,000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, crossing the finish line in a time of 31 minutes, 16.52 seconds. She was only behind winner Emily Sisson, who finished in a meet-record time of 31:03.82, and will be joined in the event in Tokyo by third-placed Alicia Monson (31:18.55).