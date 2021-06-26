Alexandria Rotary Club Cleanup Event

The Alexandria Rotary Club will be holding a cleanup event for Alexandria residents only on Saturday, June 26 on the Truck Driver Training Grounds at the Alexandria Technical & Community College. This is a cash only drop-off event. 1) Mattresses/Bulky Furniture (fees apply): • Mattress/Box Spring - $10.00 • Recliner - $10.00 • Couch/Sofa - $15.00 2) Appliances (donations appreciated): • Freon-Style Refrigerator, A/C Unit, Dehumidifier, Freezer, etc. – donation of $5.00 + • Non-Freon-Style Oven/Stove, Microwave, Dryer/Washer, etc. – donation of $5.00+ • NO Water Softeners or Tanks • Small-Style Coffee Pot, Vacuum, Toaster, Bread Maker, etc. – donation of $1.00+ 3) Electronics/E-Waste (fees apply): • Screens 7” – 27” - $10.00 • Screens 27”+ - $20.00 • All other miscellaneous e-waste with NO screens (VCR/Stereo/Computer) - $3.00 • Projector/Consoles - $25.00 All donations will go towards Rotary Club projects/programs that keep our community vibrant & healthy.