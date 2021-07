The owner of Kingston, Ontario comic book store SBT Comics and Games, Mark Fardella, had a very unexpected FedEx delivery that almost cost him his life. Last week a Fed Ex delivery truck crashed through the store's front window, almost killing both him and another FedEx employee. This was the first day the store had been allowed to open out of strict lockdown rules. Mark told CTV News Kingston, "I kind of peeked out to see what was happening and just at the very last second I saw the truck, so I turned and dove."