Sources: Portland Trail Blazers in talks to hire Chauncey Billups as head coach
LA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers are progressing in contract talks to make him the next head coach of the team, sources told ESPN. The Blazers offered Billups the job Friday night, sources said, and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and Andy Miller of Klutch Sports have begun negotiating a long-term deal that is expected to result in Billups taking over as head coach.www.espn.com