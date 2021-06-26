Sources: Portland Trail Blazers in talks to hire Chauncey Billups as head coach

Jul. 9—Dario Šarić's closing moments on the floor in these NBA Finals personified him. It was late in the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 victory Tuesday. He flared out to the top of the key, caught a pass, and tried to drive past the Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, who, at 7 feet, is two inches taller than Šarić. Near the rim, Šarić stopped and pump-faked but had the ball knocked from his hands as he rose to shoot. The entire sequence for him was unrefined, a little clumsy, as if the entire court were a china shop. When he landed, he twisted his right knee, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.