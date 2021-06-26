Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sources: Portland Trail Blazers in talks to hire Chauncey Billups as head coach

By Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers are progressing in contract talks to make him the next head coach of the team, sources told ESPN. The Blazers offered Billups the job Friday night, sources said, and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and Andy Miller of Klutch Sports have begun negotiating a long-term deal that is expected to result in Billups taking over as head coach.

www.espn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Espn#Klutch Sports#The Detroit Pistons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAwmleader.com

Chauncey Billups outrage could push Damian Lillard to Knicks

So much for Damian Lillard’s initial support of potential Trail Blazers coaching hire Chauncey Billups. A Yahoo Sports Sunday piece penned by Chris Haynes, a Lillard confidant, stated Lillard never suggested Billups as a potential hire and didn’t know about a sexual assault allegation made against Billups over two decades ago.
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Does A Star Point Guard Really Need A Former Point Guard As His Coach?

When NBA teams hire head coaches, they’re not just looking for a person to organize the practice schedule and call the plays on game day. They’re also looking for a specific type of leader. Maybe they want a demanding tone-setter, like Tom Thibodeau. Perhaps they want a cheerful, measured type, like Mike D’Antoni. Maybe they think the best move is to hire someone steeped in the organizational culture and filled to the brim with corporate knowledge, like Erik Spoelstra. Or they might be after a youthful, teacher type who can focus on development, like Stephen Silas or James Borrego.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Trade Gossip

With Portland's 2020-21 season in the rearview mirror, Damian Lillard broke his silence Thursday and addressed the trade rumors that have been brewing. The reportedly disgruntled point guard sounded like he was willing to give next season a go with new coach, Chauncey Billups, at the helm. “I’m prepared to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Look at the potential starting lineup next season

After having a few days to calm down about the Detroit Pistons winning the lottery and the number one overall pick, It’s exciting to think about how the team will look at the beginning of next season. With a perfectly executed tank, the Pistons have set themselves up to accelerate the rebuild and put an impressively young and talented starting lineup on the court.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

2021 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Jalen Johnson

ADVANCED STATS OF STRENGTH (per Tankathon) - Effective field goal percentage (56%), Defensive Box Plus/Minus (+4.2) ADVANCED STATS TO IMPROVE - Three point attempt rate (.165), offensive rating (104.3) ACCOLADES - Preseason Wooden Award Watch List. CURRENT BIG BOARD PLACEMENTS - 8th (Tankathon), 12th (The Ringer), 12th (ESPN), 21st (CBS...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Message To USA Basketball Team

USA Basketball seems primed for a strong showing at the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has high hopes for the Olympic team. On Thursday morning, James posted an encouraging message for Team USA on his Twitter account. He sounds very pleased with the current roster.
NBAESPN

NBA Finals 2021: How Jae Crowder became the NBA's premier role player

NO ONE WHO knows Jae Crowder was surprised when he punctuated the Phoenix Suns' clinching first-round win over the Los Angeles Lakers by salsa dancing in the general direction of LeBron James. "I loved it," said Corey Crowder, Jae's father, who played for the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mike Sielski: Dario Šarić should have personified the Sixers' Process. Instead, he and the Suns are cruising to a championship.

Jul. 9—Dario Šarić's closing moments on the floor in these NBA Finals personified him. It was late in the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 victory Tuesday. He flared out to the top of the key, caught a pass, and tried to drive past the Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, who, at 7 feet, is two inches taller than Šarić. Near the rim, Šarić stopped and pump-faked but had the ball knocked from his hands as he rose to shoot. The entire sequence for him was unrefined, a little clumsy, as if the entire court were a china shop. When he landed, he twisted his right knee, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic 2021 NBA Draft Preview: James Bouknight is the scorer the Magic have needed

National Basketball Association, Orlando Magic, Devin Booker, Steve Francis, Jimmer Fredette, Tracy McGrady, Markelle Fultz, R. J. Hampton, Nik Stauskas, UConn Huskies men's basketball. James Bouknight is one of the best scorers in the Draft class. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports. The NBA has historically been dominated by...
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

2021 Dream Team USA: Are They Good Enough To Win The Gold Medal?

Team USA's 2021 12-man roster is confirmed for the upcoming Olympic Games. The roster is missing some major names like LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry among many others; but this roster is still stacked with All-Star talent. And with the prestige that Team USA comes with, they are one of the favorites entering the competition.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 coaches who could replace Jama Mahlalela

The Toronto Raptors have suffered some huge losses on the coaching staff over the last few years. Nick Nurse has had to watch assistants like Nate Bjorkgren and Chris Finch leave Toronto’s sideline in order to take head coaching spots in Indiana and Minnesota, respectively, and they even lost Jama Mahlalela to a lateral move with the Golden State Warriors.
NBASan Bernardino County Sun

The NBA Finals are missing familiar face in Lakers’ Phil Handy

Editor’s note: This is the Friday, July 9 edition of the Purple & Bold Lakers newsletter from reporter Kyle Goon. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. One of the NBA’s quiet, respected streaks came to an end this season when the Lakers were drummed out of the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, 49, ended a streak of six consecutive Finals appearances, during which he won three rings with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors and, of course, the Lakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy