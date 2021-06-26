Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Former Tesla and Amazon exec lists mid-century modern Medina manse for $4.8M

By Patti Payne
bizjournals
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectacular. Distinctive. Those words well describe the mid-century modern manse at 3434 Evergreen Point Rd. in Medina, listed at $4.8 million. It was designed by the late Ibsen Nelson, an acclaimed Seattle architect known for his historical preservation efforts. Windermere Broker Anna Riley has the listing. “In a 20-year career,...

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manse#Lake Washington#Manhattan#Beyond Meat#North American#Asian#Henrybuilt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Texas StateTimes Union

Elon Musk Embraces Tiny House Living in Starbase, Texas

When one thinks of celebrities and their homes, one’s mind is likely to think of a vast estate or a luxurious space with a great location. Celebrities and tiny houses aren’t quite as much of a natural combination. While there have been some instances of the two converging — such as Brad Pitt’s work on a tiny house in New Orleans — they’ve tended to be on the design or investment side.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Elon Musk Is Living in a Prefab Tiny House Worth Only $50K on SpaceX Site

Elon Musk may be one of the world’s richest people, but he’s not living large. After selling much of his real estate portfolio in the past year and listing his final property earlier this month to focus on his mission to Mars, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is taking the phrase “Live below your means” to another level.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

This Architect-Designed Mid-Century Modern House Is One of the Best in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Designed by architect J. Robert Green, this stylish home combines the best elements of the mid-century era with the open spaces and clean lines of sleek Japanese design. A calming Japanese garden greets guests in the courtyard of the front of the house and the house welcomes them with wide-open space and a vaulted two-story living room and atrium where a wall of windows keeps the house bright and airy.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The New Manta-e Design Looks Cooler Than Tesla

The German carmaker Opel revealed that it will bring back its renowned Manta nameplate during the EV Day 2021 event, according to an initial report from Motor1. This third coming of the Manta is an all-electric car called Manta-e, and is slated to go to the market in the mid-2020s, according to a statement from CEO Michael Loscheller of Opel/Vauxhall. "Opel will reinvent the Manta-e by mid-decade, and bring a very emotional car to the market that will excite our customers," he said.
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

Billionaire Elon Musk Lives In A 375 SQFT Boxabl Foldable House

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Domino Goes Fully Digital, Phillips Gets New NYC Headquarters, and More News

From significant business changes to noteworthy product launches, there’s always something new happening in the world of design. In this biweekly roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. Business. Walker Zanger’s Parent Company Expands Its Brand Portfolio. Miami-based holding firm Mosaic Companies has acquired Opustone, adding the tile...
Home & GardenNBC Washington

Peek Inside: Mid-Century Modern House in DC Restored to Former Glory

From teardowns to pops-ups, new construction is happening all across the D.C. area. But there's something to be said for preserving history before it's all gone. "We lived in this neighborhood for 11 years and lived in a typical colonial, but really dreamed of living in a mid-century modern house," Marilyn Kitzes.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'Modern Family' Star Julie Bowen's Mid-Century Designer Digs Just Hit The Market For $3.8 Million — Take A Look Inside

With the star’s long-running sitcom, Modern Family, wrapping up last September, she’s making some changes on the personal front, too, listing her stunning L.A. property. The actress, 51, picked up the 3,212-square-foot pad in 2017, shortly after splitting from her husband, Scott Phillips, with whom she shares son Oliver, 14, and 12-year old twins John and Gustav. Designed by renowned Case Study architect Thornton Abell in 1959, the residence received a complete overhaul in the early 2000s by then-owner Jonah Wilson, whose dad is Beach Boys co-founder Carl Wilson.
RetailVanity Fair

Inside L.A.’s Ultimate Mid-century Modern Home

In March 1954, Clarence “Buck” Stahl and Carlotta May Gates drove from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and got married in a chapel. They each worked in aviation (Buck in sales, Carlotta as a receptionist), had previous marriages, and were strapping, tall, and extremely good looking—California Apollonians out of central casting. Buck was 41, Carlotta, 24. Back home in L.A., as the newlyweds pondered their future, they became preoccupied with a promontory of land jutting out like the prow of a ship from Woods Drive in the Hollywood Hills, about 125 feet above Sunset Boulevard. It was as conspicuous as it was forbidding, visible from the couple’s house on nearby Hillside Avenue. “This lot was in pure view—every morning, every night,” Carlotta Stahl recalled. Locals called it Pecker Point, presumably because it was a prime makeout venue. For the Stahls, it became the blank screen on which they projected their dreams of a life together, a place to build a future, a family, and a house like no other.
Cell Phonescaliforniahomedesign.com

Avenue 8, The Modern Brokerage For The 21st Century

Bringing expansive tech innovation to the real estate market, Avenue 8 is the first fully mobile residential real estate brokerage in the country, taking transactions fully out of bricks-and-mortar office and onto mobile devices. Already a success in California In its first year, the firm just completed a second round of venture financing to take it to another level, a leap which includes expansion into the fast-moving and lucrative New York and Miami markets later in 2021.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Nearly Century-Old Nashville Mansion Designed by Notable 1930s Architect Lists for $4.8 Million

A nearly 10,500-square-foot Nashville mansion designed by the architect behind the city’s famed Cheekwood botanical gardens has hit the market for $4.8 million. The seven-bedroom Italianate residence, known as the Burlington mansion, was built in 1932 using materials from another Nashville home. That residence, built in 1856, belonged to the city’s fourth mayor, Joseph Elliston, according to listing agents Jessica Averbuch and Melanie Baker of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, who put the home up for sale last week.
New York City, NY6sqft

Hell’s Kitchen co-op is a stylish and modern starter pad for $618K

For just over $600,000, this Hell’s Kitchen co-op is a great place to get started as a homeowner in New York City. It’s technically an alcove studio, but the apartment feels spacious and grown-up thanks to preserved historic details, modern additions, and substantial closet space. It’s located at 411 West 44th Street, on a tree-lined block just west of 9th Avenue.
Home & Gardenlookout.co

Lovely mid-century home available now in Santa Cruz’s Banana Belt

Tucked away in Santa Cruz’s Banana Belt is this beautiful 2-bedroom, 2 baths lovely mid-century influenced home. 2/ 7 (Kate Falconer Photography) (Kate Falconer Photography) (Kate Falconer Photography) 5/ 7. (Kate Falconer Photography) 6/ 7. (Kate Falconer Photography) 7/ 7. (Kate Falconer Photography) The updated kitchen is a joy to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy