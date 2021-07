The Washington Nationals will play game two against the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Nationals are 1-4 in their last 5 games this season. The team was swept by the LA Dodgers in its previous game series and ended the last match with a score of 1-5. Washington made up for its losses and won the first round against the Padres to a score of 7-5. The team made 7 runs, 12 hits, and 7 RBIs. Trea Turner homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The final point was delivered by Victor Robles in the 8th inning. The team ranks 2nd in the NL East standings with a 41-42 record.