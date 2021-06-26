Special Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN...NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALE AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Pep, or 12 miles east of Morton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Littlefield, Anton, Amherst, Fieldton, Spade, Whitharral, Pep and Whiteface. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.