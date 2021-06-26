Severe Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 736 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudson, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hudson and Seward. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov