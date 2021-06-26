Consumer Reports: Buying plants online
3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV/CBS 5) - A little green goes a long way. At least that’s what scientists say about the power of plants and your mental health. Spending just 20 to 30 minutes a day in a green space is all you need to reap the mood-boosting benefits plants can provide. And now it’s easier than ever to shop online and have plants delivered to your doorstep. Consumer Reports just checked out a few online retailers to help you pick the right plants for your green space.www.azfamily.com