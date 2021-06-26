Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Colfax; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN COLFAX...NORTHEASTERN PLATTE AND SOUTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 737 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Creston, or 20 miles south of Norfolk, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leigh and Clarkson. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH