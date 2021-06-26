Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Pittsfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bedford, Montezuma, Milton and Time. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov