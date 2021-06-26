Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carroll A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN CARROLL COUNTY At 834 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Delphi, or 15 miles north of Frankfort, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Emergency management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Flora around 845 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Burlington. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...0.00IN