Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Scott The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Scott County in west central Illinois Central Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Pittsfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alsey, Winchester, Exeter, Manchester, Chapin, Murrayville, Woodson and Jacksonville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 43 and 68. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH