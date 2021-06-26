ensamble studio exhibits 'architecture of the earth' at TOTO GALLERY·MA in tokyo

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTOTO GALLERY·MA presents ‘ensamble studio: architecture of the earth’, the first japanese solo exhibition of ensamble studio. on view until september 12, 2021, the exhibition highlights projects that were born out of the studio’s exploration of the relationship between the earth and architecture. a selection of models and videos introduce the cross-functional team’s original research, design, and construction processes, presenting projects such as ‘structures of landscape’ at the tippet rise art center in montana, USA (more here). in 2018, designboom spoke with antón garcía-abril, who founded ensamble studio together with débora mesa, in an in-depth interview, which can be read here.

