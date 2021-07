TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa high schooler is heading to Tokyo after making history to become the youngest track-and-field athlete to join Team USA since 1964. Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old at Hillsborough High School, came in third place overnight in the men’s 200-meter trials with a time of 19.84, earning a spot on the team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He finished behind Noah Lyles – who won in 19.74 seconds, the best time in the world this season – and Kenny Bednarek. The trio were the final Americans to earn spots in the Olympics across 28 sports.