US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;80;64;81;71;A t-storm in spots;S;10;70%;55%;3. Albuquerque, NM;92;66;87;62;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;7;23%;55%;10. Anchorage, AK;65;52;61;51;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;59%;44%;2. Asheville, NC;79;59;82;69;Partly sunny;SE;6;67%;67%;12. Atlanta, GA;83;65;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;60%;69%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;79;68;77;70;Humid;S;10;84%;18%;7. Austin, TX;94;77;96;76;Sun and...www.bigrapidsnews.com