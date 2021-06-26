William H. “Bill” Butler, 84, of Zanesville, formerly of South Zanesville, passed away peacefully at the Morrison House at 4:00 a.m. Friday June 25, 2021 after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was born on June 17, 1937 in Zanesville, a son of the late William F. and Helen M. Butler. He was raised in South Zanesville. He worked at Greiner’s Dairy Farm as a young boy, at Meadow Gold Dairy Farm for 10 years, and then worked 30 years at Ohio Bell. After retiring, he then worked at Tat’s Pizzeria for 10 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the village of South Zanesville for 15 years and was president of the South Zanesville Council for 15 years. He coached biddy league basketball for several years. Bill was an avid fan of Maysville and loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He also loved and collected all things from the Civil War and was a huge Penn State fan.