Fire Restrictions And Bans In The Estes Valley

Wildfire risk is increasing each year. Thanks to climate change we are seeing warmer and drier summers, and a longer fire “season”. The last few years, we have seen an increase of smoke blowing into the Estes Valley from over the divide and impacting air quality through many summer months. This prompts an important discussion – how do we decide to have fire restrictions in the first place? Why don’t we have a fire ban all summer? Why not all year long?