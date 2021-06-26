The Golden Age Version of Harley Quinn (Sort of), Up for Auction
An incredibly accomplished and talented woman takes on a job in her profession that brings her into contact with one of the most famous and mysterious men in the world. The job becomes an obsession which in turn leads her into a life as a costumed criminal so she can become closer to the legendary object of that obsession. While that's a brief version of the infamous origin story of Harley Quinn, it's also an accurate description of the origin of Golden Age DC Comics character Harlequin. There's a high-grade copy of the first appearance of recurring Green Lantern nemesis Harlequin in All-American Comics #89 (DC, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages available in this week's 2021 June 27-28 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122126 session at Heritage Auctions.bleedingcool.com