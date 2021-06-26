Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Golden Age Version of Harley Quinn (Sort of), Up for Auction

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incredibly accomplished and talented woman takes on a job in her profession that brings her into contact with one of the most famous and mysterious men in the world. The job becomes an obsession which in turn leads her into a life as a costumed criminal so she can become closer to the legendary object of that obsession. While that's a brief version of the infamous origin story of Harley Quinn, it's also an accurate description of the origin of Golden Age DC Comics character Harlequin. There's a high-grade copy of the first appearance of recurring Green Lantern nemesis Harlequin in All-American Comics #89 (DC, 1947) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages available in this week's 2021 June 27-28 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122126 session at Heritage Auctions.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Paul Dini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Heritage Auctions#Comic Books#Dc Comics#All American Comics#Dc Comics#Italian#Wxyz Radio#The Cgc Census#Cgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Shopping
Related
Beauty & FashionComicBook

The Suicide Squad: New Clip Shows Glimpse at Harley Quinn Torture Scene

Fans are just over a month from getting to see The Suicide Squad, which will take some of the characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad and pair them up with a whole new cast of lovable bad guys. One returning character that folks are especially excited about is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The latest trailer for the movie showed a lot of excitement for the character, and it doesn't stop there. A new little clip spells trouble for Harley, who appears to be getting tortured. In classic Harley fashion, she doesn't seem to mind...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Margot Robbie Explains Harley Quinn’s Differences in The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie Explains Harley Quinn’s Differences in The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad will mark Margot Robbie’s third go-round as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe. In the five years since her first live-action appearance in David Ayer’s original Suicide Squad, the character has experienced her fair share of ups and downs. But it sounds like by the time James Gunn’s sequel/reboot hits the masses, her story will have come full circle. Robbie discussed Harley’s journey during a 2019 set visit that was finally published by The Toronto Sun this weekend. Specifically, she revealed what sets this latest iteration of Harley apart from her earlier portrayals.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Harley Quinn and Polka Dot Man Join McFarlane Toys Suicide Squad

DC Comics fans are excited to see what James Gunn will do with his upcoming DCEU film, Suicide Squad. McFarlane Toys can not wait for the excitement either as they have finally fully unveiled their upcoming wave of Suicide Squad figures. Harley Quinn and Polka Dot Man are up first with their appearances straight from the film captured in glorious action figure form. The wave will consist of a King Shark build-a-figure, so each figure (4 in total) will contain 1 part of this lovable and deadly shark. For Harley Quinn, she is featured in her red dress with boots and will come with a spear accessory.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Launches an Official Harley Quinn Jacket Replica

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is almost here, so you can expect to see plenty of merch from the film arrive in the coming weeks. Naturally, a lot of this merch will focus on Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn - especially when it comes to apparel. One of the first items that you can order is this officially licensed "Live Fast, Die Clown jacket, which is pretty similar to the version we've seen Harley Quinn wear in the trailers and on this recently released Harley Quinn action figure.
TV & VideosComicBook

Kevin Smith Is Pitching A New Project With His Daughter Harley Quinn

Writer/director Kevin Smith has worked with his daughter Harley Quinn Smith on multiple occasions, primarily appearances in his feature films like Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and even the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The pair are now working together on something else though and actually as collaborators with Smith confirming they're writing a script together for....something. Speaking on FatMan Beyond LIVE, Smith said: "I've been doing a lot of writing this week, I've been writing with the kid. The kid and I are writing a script and we finished it, we finished a script together. Which was pretty weird experience."
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

First Appearance Of Harley Quinn To Set Record At Auction?

Okay, here we go. The first appearance of Harley Quinn in comic books – she had previously appeared in the Batman: The Animated Series cartoon, but in comic books it was Batman Adventures #12 from 1993 based on the cartoon and renamed Batgirl Adventures for this issue. She is even on the cover. And a CGC 9.8 slabbed edition is up for auction from Heritage Auctions as part of this weekend's selection. She's about to have her third live-action movie, and remains as popular as ever with an ongoing comic book series or two, another series of her adult animated cartoon, tonnes of merchandise and remaining one of the most popular cosplayed characters of all time.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

The Suicide Squad Crew Teases Epic Harley Quinn Escape Scene

We're officially a month away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, and the highly-anticipated DC Comics blockbuster has a lot for fans to be excited about. The film will feature a rogue's gallery of villains from across the DC universe, including Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn. After Harley became a scene-stealer in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), fans are excited to see how Harley's story evolves further — and as producer Peter Safran revealed during a 2019 visit to the film's set, it will begin with a bang.
Designhypebeast.com

JND Studios Crafts a Hyperreal 'Suicide Squad' Harley Quinn Statue

JND Studios, a Korean replica collectibles maker that produces “hyperreal” figures, has unveiled a 1:3 scale Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Statue. This young studio started in 2020 and began with a figure of the Joker (Arthur Fleck), and went on to release products such as Wonder Woman (1984), Joker (The Dark Knight), and Catwoman (The Dark Knight Rises). The Harley Quinn Statue is the studio’s fifth and most anticipated product.

Comments / 0

Community Policy