The Golden Age Version of Harley Quinn (Sort of), Up for Auction

Okay, here we go. The first appearance of Harley Quinn in comic books – she had previously appeared in the Batman: The Animated Series cartoon, but in comic books it was Batman Adventures #12 from 1993 based on the cartoon and renamed Batgirl Adventures for this issue. She is even on the cover. And a CGC 9.8 slabbed edition is up for auction from Heritage Auctions as part of this weekend's selection. She's about to have her third live-action movie, and remains as popular as ever with an ongoing comic book series or two, another series of her adult animated cartoon, tonnes of merchandise and remaining one of the most popular cosplayed characters of all time.