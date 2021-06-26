Nine Indictments Returned Friday By Frederick County Grand Jury
The Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday returned nine indictments, a majority of them were for drug offenses. The panel charged Jarmil Dewan Sadler, 37, of Frederick with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin on school property, possession of Eutyloen, possession of Buprenorphine and possession of paraphernalia (black CR digital scale>).