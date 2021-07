ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the city of Albuquerque will begin taking steps to ensure more climate-friendly cars take to the road. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state and Albuquerque will collaborate on an effort to adopt “New Mexico Clean Car Rules” by spring of next year. Grisham says these rules will combat climate change, improve air quality, and make more inexpensive cars available.