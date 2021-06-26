Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt Shares Honest Thoughts On The Streaming Versus Theater Debate Ahead Of The Tomorrow War’s Release

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last 15 months we've seen a massive shift in the way that movies have been consumed. With theaters closed for a year or more there has been little choice than for viewers to shift their viewing habits to the television. In fact, many films that were originally produced for theaters in the last year or more have simply shifted to streaming services instead. Such has been the case for Chris Pratt's new science-fiction action movie The Tomorrow War. However, despite his new film's home on Amazon Prime Video, Pratt is still very strongly in the camp that the theatrical experience is without equal.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Theaters#Television#Movie Theater#Amazon Prime Video#Digital Spy#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPolygon

16 great movies leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon at the end of June 2021

The end of the month means a fresh new crop of interesting films coming to platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video — but it also means scrambling to say goodbye to all the great movies you forgot about or always meant to get around to but didn’t. You’re looking for the good stuff and you don’t have a lot of time. We get it; we got you covered.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Movie Sequel Of All Time

Hollywood executives have a working assumption regarding many movies. If the first installment of a film did extremely well, then a sequel would have a chance to do well, too. The argument makes some sense. The first movie builds a brand, and the moviegoing public is already familiar with the characters. What could go wrong? […]
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Worst Sandra Bullock Movie of All Time, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Sandra Bullock. The Academy Award-winning star of films like Speed, Miss Congeniality, and Gravity has earned rave reviews and plenty of fans. But even those of us who love her don't love every movie that she's made. Bullock has made films that were panned by the critics, along with movies that most of us forgot even happened. But which of these are the most hated Sandra Bullock movies of all time?
MoviesCollider

Val Kilmer Bares His Soul in Trailer for 'Val' Documentary Coming to Amazon

In 2016, I attended a special screening of Heat hosted by Christopher Nolan that ranks among my all-time favorite moviegoing experiences, and one of the many things that made it such a special evening was the appearance of Val Kilmer, who was battling throat cancer at the time. I imagine it took tremendous courage just to show up that night, let alone speak in front of hundreds of people, but the fact that Val was surrounded by a room full of his industry peers must've made it feel like a safe space for the actor, who nonetheless has always been fearless.
TV & VideosFast Company

Why Steven Spielberg’s Netflix deal is not as groundbreaking as Netflix wants you to think

On Monday, June 21, Netflix generated the kind of headline-grabbing news that the streamer is famous for when it announced a deal with Steven Spielberg’s production company, Amblin Partners. Just like that, the world’s biggest filmmaker had joined the Netflix mothership, a development that the media touted as nothing short of world-changing. Netflix is in the Steven Spielberg business!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Users Are Loving Channing Tatum’s New Movie

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have already produced one Netflix animated movie this year, with The Mitchells vs. the Machines drawing widespread critical acclaim and dominating the most-watched list for weeks, and the duo are back just over two months later to bring audiences America: The Motion Picture, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

6 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Movie theaters may be back, but there's still something so comforting about getting cozy, preparing some snacks, and then streaming a film in your own home. Obviously, Netflix has you covered on that front, but what to choose? To narrow things down, we've rounded up this list of some of the most significant additions to the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. Want to watch Liam Neeson drive a truck across a frozen ocean or Kevin Hart be a girl dad? How about a rom-com where the love interest is also the villain? All of that and more are ahead, so read on for some of the best movies new to Netflix the weekend of June 25.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Tomorrow War review: Is Chris Pratt's Amazon movie worth a watch?

England might have enjoyed a glorious victory over Germany earlier this week, but imagine how you'd feel if just before Sterling scored, a bunch of future humans travelled through a portal onto the pitch and announced humanity was doomed. You might think that we've gone on a tangent just to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

June 29 (Reuters) - As aliens plan to destroy the world, a ragtag team of earthlings travels to the future to stop them. In “The Tomorrow War,” Chris Pratt plays a young father who is drafted for the mission in a blockbuster originally meant for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for a rumored $200 million.
MoviesCNET

The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt: How to watch, when it unlocks

Are you reach to watch The Tomorrow War? After being delayed six months due to COVID-19, the film starring Yvonne Strahovski and Christ Pratt is finally here. And while you won't be able to see it in theaters, Pratt warns everyone to avoid trying to watch this movie with a phone in your hand. The trailers and cast promise an action-packed movie, and all you need to check out The Tomorrow War on opening day is an internet connection and access to Amazon Prime.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Sweet Moment Chris Pratt Shared With His Son On The Set Of Amazon’s The Tomorrow War

If you didn’t already harbor the wish to be the child of a celebrity, that’s about to change. The status of being the kid of a movie star can come with some major perks, as recently demonstrated by fan-favorite actor Chris Pratt, who made some memories for his son on the set of Amazon’s upcoming The Tomorrow War with a super sweet moment that he isn’t likely to forget any time soon.
Movies/Film

Exclusive: ‘The Tomorrow War’ Mondo Poster Finds Chris Pratt in ‘Alien’ Territory

Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, from director Chris McKay following his hilarious The Lego Batman Movie, is set to invade our eyeballs with some gnarly extraterrestrial warfare and some added spice involving, naturally, time travel. With a loaded cast led by Chris Pratt and featuring Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, and more, we also know that writer Zach Dean is including plenty of real-world ramifications and commentary intertwined throughout this tale, as all great sci-fi does.

Comments / 0

Community Policy