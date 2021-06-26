Chris Pratt Shares Honest Thoughts On The Streaming Versus Theater Debate Ahead Of The Tomorrow War’s Release
Over the last 15 months we've seen a massive shift in the way that movies have been consumed. With theaters closed for a year or more there has been little choice than for viewers to shift their viewing habits to the television. In fact, many films that were originally produced for theaters in the last year or more have simply shifted to streaming services instead. Such has been the case for Chris Pratt's new science-fiction action movie The Tomorrow War. However, despite his new film's home on Amazon Prime Video, Pratt is still very strongly in the camp that the theatrical experience is without equal.www.cinemablend.com