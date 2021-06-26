Cancel
After unexpected break, Sacramento Republic are ‘ready to go’ vs. Phoenix

By Alicia Rodriguez
indomitablecitysoccer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento Republic FC are about to learn if their unexpected break was a blessing in disguise or not. The team has been off for nearly two weeks, after last weekend’s game at Oakland Roots was postponed due to poor field conditions. Mired in a slump prior to that, the team has been training hard in the meantime, but now they get another big test to see if they can get back in gear, Saturday when they host Phoenix Rising FC.

