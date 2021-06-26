The Woodward Dream Cruise is Rolling Again for 2021

Long-term ownership by a notable engineer helped keep this 1970 Ford Torino in original condition. On January 30th, 1970, Verl A. Goldsmith, an engineer working on the Apollo 17 mission, walked into Warren Wooten Ford in Cocoa Beach, FL. He sat down with sales associate Fryman and eventually purchased a brand new Medium Red Ford Torino with a long, rare, and coveted list of options. Under the hood was a 351C-4V V8 engine mated to a Cruise-A-Matic automatic transmission and an optional ratio rear end. The interior was upholstered in Black Broadcloth and vinyl and features included power front disc brakes and an AM radio. Among the other options were whitewall tires, tinted glass, and Argent Styled steel wheels.