Cars

The Woodward Dream Cruise is Rolling Again for 2021

By Lisa Marie
Posted by 
Cars 108
Cars 108
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Motor Company is making sure the one of the biggest summer events in Michigan is rolling on this summer once again. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Woodward Dream Cruise is back for 2021. This year, keeping with the excitement of the new Ford...

wcrz.com
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Michigan State
#Cruise Line#The Ford Motor Company#The Woodward Dream Cruise#Ford Performance#Bronco#Ford F 150 Lighting
