The Woodward Dream Cruise is Rolling Again for 2021

If you haven't heard of Vanderhall, we don't blame you. The company typically makes three-wheelers like the Carmel, and even those aren't especially popular on the average street. Still, the company is looking to go mainstream, and what's more fashionable these days than an EV? Its latest creation is indeed all-electric and was teased to us last year as a rival to the Jeep Wrangler. Go big or go home, right? Now, this new electric off-roader, called the Vanderhall Brawley, has been teased to us again but with more than just a shadowy image. Check out the video below to see how the Brawley performs on massive sand dunes.