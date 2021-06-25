Cancel
Environment

Sylvia Earle: My Wish? To Protect Our Oceans

NPR
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SOUNDBITE OF WAVES CRASHING) It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And we want to end our series on the ocean with a look back at how much our understanding about oceans has changed over the last century through the eyes of a legend. SYLVIA EARLE: As...

www.npr.org
EnvironmentPosted by
TheConversationAU

The problem with Oodies: hooded blankets are cosy but they are not great for oceans or our health

Last year, Australian kids hounded parents for Ooshies — character-based plastic collectibles distributed by supermarket chain Woolworths. But like the attention span of a five year old, the contentious marketing campaign quickly faded. This year, the similarly named Oodies are gaining viral attention — and presenting their own plastic problem. The Oodie is essentially a wearable blanket comprising an oversized hooded sweatshirt and an equally oversized kangaroo pocket. Lined with light, ultra-soft and heat-retentive fabrics, Oodies are billed as the ultimate comfort-wear for those wanting to snuggle down in front of the TV — especially during a winter lockdown. But what...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Ocean Advocates James Cameron, Ray Dalio, And Sylvia Earle Explore Unknown Frontiers And New Ocean Worlds At GLEX Summit 2021

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed ocean advocates and longtime collaborators James Cameron, Ray Dalio, and Sylvia Earle will virtually convene to discuss the unknown frontiers of our mysterious and unexplored ocean world and their latest initiatives to excite the next generation of ocean stewards and young explorers. Moderated by The Explorers Club President Emeritus Ted Janulis, the talk will be featured as part of The Explorers Club Global Exploration Summit (GLEX) in Lisbon, Portugal. The week-long conference brings together the world's leading explorers to share cutting-edge technology and innovations to propel the world toward the next frontier in the future of exploration.
AnimalsWAMU

Asha de Vos: Why Are Whales Essential To The Health Of Our Oceans?

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean. Whales are more than just beautiful creatures—they play a vital role in the ocean’s ecosystem. Marine biologist Asha de Vos explains why protecting whales is crucial for protecting the entire sea. About Asha de Vos. Asha de Vos...
EnvironmentDRONELIFE

Drones for Environmental Protection: Oceans Unmanned and The Ocean Cleanup Join Forces

In another amazing implementation of drones for environmental protection, Oceans Unmanned and The Ocean Cleanup have joined forces to fight marine debris. Oceans Unmanned, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the use of drones for environmental protection: The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit founded in 2013 to deal with the problem of plastic and debris in the ocean. Now, the two will work together, using drones to evaluate and improve ongoing efforts to capture and remove marine debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. “Later this summer, a team of Oceans Unmanned operators equipped with several UAS will deploy offshore with The Ocean Cleanup researchers for a six-week campaign to conduct daily aerial surveys in an attempt to quantify the distribution and abundance of marine debris in the target area,” says an Oceans Unmanned press release.
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Rachel Kippen, Our Ocean Backyard | She who dances with orcas

Amelia Nommensen was not your typical marine biology major at UC Santa Cruz. Graduating with honors in 2014, she was instrumental in the reestablishment of the Dance Minor, a member of the first cohort to graduate with this minor after more than 10 years. Upon graduation, Nommensen spent seven years working as a naturalist and kayak guide in Elkhorn Slough, San Francisco Bay and the Salish Sea while also dancing and choreographing with performance giants such as Tandy Beal and Co., David Popalisky, Modern Collective Dance Co. and many others.
Sciencenwaonline.com

Hidden Gems: Young naturalist inspires with joy, shares autistic viewpoint

While he carefully stepped from one moss-carpeted rock to another, Dara McAnulty outlined his rules for nature watching. "You'll never see something if you bring a camera," he said on this coastal stretch of Northern Ireland, "and you'll definitely never see what you're intending to find." His rules quickly proved...
Animalssciencealert.com

Thousands of Sea Creatures Found Boiled Alive After Canada's Deadly Heatwave

Tens of thousands of clams, mussels, sea stars, and snails were found boiled to death in a Vancouver, Canada, beach during the country's record-breaking heat wave. Chris Harley, a marine biologist at the University of British Columbia, was alerted to the deaths when he smelled a foul stench coming from Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach on Sunday.
AgricultureKUTV

How to protect our communities from record fire season

KUTV — Communities across the country are anticipating record flooding, wildfire, and hurricane seasons in the second half of 2021. Despite the looming threat of these disasters, communities can prioritize investing in natural infrastructure to protect water and work with nature to mitigate against the impact. The Walton Family Foundation...
Earth ScienceVox

Undersea volcanoes are home to more life than we know

This story is part of Down to Earth, a Vox reporting initiative on the science, politics, and economics of the biodiversity crisis. Bill Chadwick has seen things you wouldn’t believe. He’s observed an undersea volcano oozing carbon dioxide, which turned into an eerie, milky liquid under the intense water pressure. “That was crazy,” Chadwick tells Vox. He witnessed another eject a toxic plume that was killing and stunning fish and squid, which rained down to be eaten by crabs, worms, and shrimp.
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
Texas StateKAKE TV

After Texas rains, invasive worm appears. Do NOT cut them in half

(YAHOO/KAKE) - An invasive species of worm has been found in Texas after recent rainfalls forced them out of their underground homes, but nobody is jumping for joy. The worms can be nearly a foot long, and just as creepy as you might imagine. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says...
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
AstronomyMarie Claire

Mars Needs Women

A low-budget sci-fi movie from 1968 begins with this ominous broadcast from alien invaders headed for Earth: “Mars needs women!”. The best and brightest scientists from Planet Earth are currently working on making that trip in the other direction. In the process, they're testing a theory that women could be the most efficient option for colonizing the Red Planet. HI-SEAS, the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation complex, recently concluded a one-month all-female mission simulation to examine how such a crew would handle life where only Mars Rovers have gone before. Located about 8,200 feet above sea level on the Big Island’s Mauna Loa mountain range, the HI-SEAS habitat is a 1,200-square-feet dome perched on the land’s Martian-like geology of rocks and lava. It has already served as the site of multiple long-term (four months to a year) simulated missions for NASA and a variety of private research groups.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
Mental HealthNPR

How We'll Know When The COVID-19 Crisis Is Over

In many ways, American life is returning to normalcy: Masks are no longer required in many locations, schools and universities are slated to re-open, and the days of social distancing begin to fade as concerts and sporting events bring spectators back. In the U.S., we're now averaging 154 deaths a...

