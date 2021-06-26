It’s not rain, it’s not hail; it’s mayflies in the Twin Cities

When driving across the Mississippi River, it wasn’t a sudden burst of rain that battered the car window — it was a swarm of mayflies. Ryan Repke, of Woodbury, saw that the mayflies were out and decided to make his annual stop at the Kwik Trip on Concord St. in South St. Paul. The mayflies gather on the corner gas pump, hundreds of winged bugs perching on the pump and surrounding area — and every year, Repke comes by to take a photo of them.