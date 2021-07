The humble bicycle has been seen as a viable mode of human transport for the best part of 200 years, used by the young, the old and the middle-aged man in lycra. Yet wherever there is a bicycle there is the platform for competition, with many striving to prove themselves across multiple disciplines. There is BMXing for the youngsters, there’s indoor Zwifting for times of lockdown, and there’s the off-road gravel scene to keep things on trend. But if you really want to prove yourself as the finest cyclist in the world, it’s the intensity of the pro peloton which will be your calling. The most influential, most important and most interesting race which that peloton partakes in is that of the grandest of grand tours, the Tour de France, with it encompassing everything that is great about the professional cycling scene.