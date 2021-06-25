FROM THE PUBLISHER | Hey look, I agree with Mark Hatesohl

I’m not sure I really get it. A group of advocates this week asked the Manhattan City Commission to help address an aspect of poverty in the Northview area of town. They call it “food insecurity,” which in the old days meant “hunger.” The point is people can’t get access to enough food because they don’t have enough money, or they don’t have a car, and a grocery store is too far away to be easily accessible. (At 1.6 miles away, Walmart is a half-mile too distant to count, according to government definitions.)