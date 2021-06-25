To-Go, Going, Gone — Bars, Restaurants Reeling after New York’s Sudden Repeal of To-Go Alcohol Permissions
This week, many New York bars, restaurants, and breweries have directed anger toward the New York State Liquor Authority (NYSLA) over its handling of pandemic regulations. On June 23, the NYSLA posted a tweet announcing that it would repeal permissions for most to-go and delivery alcohol sales effective the next day, cutting off a revenue source hospitality businesses say is critical to their survival.