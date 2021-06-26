Methodist church invites everyone to share in its oasis off 84th Street in Lincoln

The church on 84th Street wanted to be a good neighbor. It wanted to make good use of its land, take care of God’s creation. And that is what Aldersgate United Methodist Church has done. Over the past five years, it has transformed its nearly 2 acres at the corner of 84th and South, planting more than 100 carbon-sequestering trees, hundreds of shrubs along with drought-resistant perennials and native grasses.