Star Wars' Ming-Na Wen On Playing The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand Differently For Disney+'s The Bad Batch
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s like Werner Herzog’s The Client said The Mandalorian: bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Not everyone is cut out for this line of work, but Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand has been at it for decades. We’ve followed along with an experienced Fennec over The Mandalorian’s first two seasons, and now Star Wars: The Bad Batch is showing what the bounty hunter was up to immediately after the end of the Clone Wars. Wen reprised Fennec for the animated Disney+ series, but she had to tackle the character differently compared to how she played her on The Mandalorian.www.cinemablend.com