The “World’s Greatest Tenor” to Join Houston Grand Opera For a Season Opener Like No Other
Houston Grand Opera secured a major coup on Friday with news that renowned German tenor Jonas Kaufmann, hailed by the London Telegraph as “the world’s greatest tenor,” will join the company’s orchestra on October 6 for a single night concert at Wortham Theater Center. “An Evening with Jonas Kaufmann” will be the tenor’s Houston premiere and will mark HGO’s return to the Wortham after more than a year’s absence due to the pandemic.www.papercitymag.com