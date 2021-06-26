Cancel
Wortham, TX

The “World’s Greatest Tenor” to Join Houston Grand Opera For a Season Opener Like No Other

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Grand Opera secured a major coup on Friday with news that renowned German tenor Jonas Kaufmann, hailed by the London Telegraph as “the world’s greatest tenor,” will join the company’s orchestra on October 6 for a single night concert at Wortham Theater Center. “An Evening with Jonas Kaufmann” will be the tenor’s Houston premiere and will mark HGO’s return to the Wortham after more than a year’s absence due to the pandemic.

