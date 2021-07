Gabe Ford will play college baseball in Southwest Virginia and the final game of his high school career is also going to take place in the area. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior first baseman who has signed with Bluefield College is one of the key contributors for the Poquoson Islanders (13-2), who play at Lebanon (18-0) today at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.