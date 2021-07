“The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has.”. Those were the words of Gwen Berry, an Olympic track and field athlete, who turned her back while the national anthem of the United States was being played during the award ceremony at the Olympic trials June 26. Berry had placed third in the hammer throw. While the other winners stood quietly with hands over their hearts in respect to the nation, Berry refused to do so and even covered her head with a t-shirt displaying the words "activists athlete."