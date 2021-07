Greetings from Cheney Congregational. We welcome you to join us on Sunday mornings for in-person worship at 10 a.m. Masks are required. In July we are finishing a new sermon series, “Four Greek Words Every Christian Should Know.” Join us to see how learning the ancient Greek language can help illuminate scripture in fresh ways. At the end of July we will begin a series titled, “The Church and Mental Illness.” Kids have their own “Discovery Team Time” during our services with crafts and Bible lessons. If you’d like to learn more or contact us, visit our website, http://www.cheneycongregational.org.