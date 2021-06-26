Star Trek mash up Oh, The Places You’ll Boldly Go! dead after Supreme Court ruling
The fan-made Star Terk and Dr. Seuss mashup is officially done after Supreme Court ruling. Bad news for author David Jerrold and ComicMix LLC, who had their mashup book denied a review by the Supreme Court. Jerrold took the premise of Dr. Seuss’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and rewrote and re-designed the book using Star Trek as a starting point and refiguring everything to fit into the Star Trek universe. He then renamed the book, “Oh the Places You’ll Boldly Go!”redshirtsalwaysdie.com