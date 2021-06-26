Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Star Trek mash up Oh, The Places You’ll Boldly Go! dead after Supreme Court ruling

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fan-made Star Terk and Dr. Seuss mashup is officially done after Supreme Court ruling. Bad news for author David Jerrold and ComicMix LLC, who had their mashup book denied a review by the Supreme Court. Jerrold took the premise of Dr. Seuss’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and rewrote and re-designed the book using Star Trek as a starting point and refiguring everything to fit into the Star Trek universe. He then renamed the book, “Oh the Places You’ll Boldly Go!”

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Star Trek#Star Terk#Comicmix Llc#The 9th Circuit#Reuters#Seussian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dalia Durán wishes to request asylum in another country: “Staying here is not a good option” | VIDEO

“My parents have just found out, there they don’t have much access to the internet, but my half sister does and they have started to investigate after an image that came to them. I tried to keep them out of what is happening, but it has already gotten out of hand. My family is just like his, a thousand times worse and destroyed because they have me far away ”, he pointed.
Congress & Courtswyomingpublicmedia.org

Supreme Court Concludes Term With Ruling On Voting Rights

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson about the Supreme Court’s final rulings of the term, which were handed down on Thursday. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 2

Community Policy