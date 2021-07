A 27-year-old Kona man has been indicted on charges of murder and arson in connection with a fatal May 25 shooting in Keauhou. Ioane Asagra was indicted by a Hilo grand jury on Wednesday on one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the shooting death of Joey Richmond, 46, of Kailua-Kona, at the end of Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road, known locally as “End of the World,” in Keauhou.