Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’: Release Date, Cast, and EVERYTHING You Need to Know

By Caitlin Tasker
Inside the Magic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most highly anticipated films of the MCU Phase 4. The events of Loki and WandaVision and even rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home all seem to be indicated that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed to the Multiverse. And,...

insidethemagic.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Kieron Gillen
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#First Doctor#Marvel Universe#Sorcerer Supreme#Multiverse Of Madness#The Time Stone#Nightmare#Marvel Comics#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Nexus#The Kid Loki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Release Date, Cast, Villain, Trailer, Knuckles, Tails, Jim Carrey, Updates, News and Everything You Need to Know

Filming has finally wrapped on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and thankfully it doesn't look like there will be any further delays. The sequel was originally set for release this year, but like many others was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While fans and moviegoers may have forgotten, the original film also underwent its own delays. Set for November 2019, Sonic the Hedgehog – which would be the speedy blue bomber's cinematic debut – garnered controversy faster than Sonic on a sugar-high, when the initial trailer did no favors for the film whatsoever, showing an ill-conceived design for the hero, coupled with some really underwhelming special effects. The film that surrounded him didn’t look that much better, either, and as for the trailer’s track of choice - Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” – well, the less said about that, the better.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

With the Loki finale set for next week, and Black Widow finally arriving in theaters this weekend, Marvel fans are gearing up for the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. That happens to be What If...?, an animated anthology series that features scenarios from alternate realities, such as Peggy Carter getting the super soldier serum or T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. We have known about the series for quite a while now, but the debut of the trailer on Thursday has revealed a ton of new footage, as well as the official premiere date.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘What If…?’: Disney+ Unveils Trailer, Poster For Marvel Multiverse Animated Series

Disney+ gives Marvel fans a look into the multiverse with the trailer for Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?. Set to launch on Disney+ Wednesday, August 11, What If…? seeks to reimagine famous events from various MCU films, from key battles to notable scenes. The trailer gives a look at some unlikely alliances including that between Black Panther‘s T’Challa and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Yondu Udonta, or between Ironman and Killmonger. The snippet also teases new scenarios for Peggy Carter, Doctor Strange, Thor and more.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Trailer Showcases Peggy Carter, T’Challa, and Killmonger

What If…? For my friends and me, it is usually the beginning of a long back and forth conversation at the bar about our favorite pop culture icons. Leading to some agreements but mostly debates about our different ideas. Just in the Marvel Universe alone, there are so many cases of What If…? That you can spend seemingly a lifetime putting together different scenarios for all the amazing characters and storylines.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man in Marvel's What If? Might Be Using the Avengers Campus Costume

Marvel Studios officially revealed the trailer for Marvel's What If...? today, showing off even more footage from the new animated series and delivering plenty of teases for the alternate universe tales we'll get to see. Among them was a peek at the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who will seemingly become the Sorcerer Supreme if the series poster is to be taken at face value, but it's the character's costume that caught our eye. Though it bares a similarity to his Spider-Man suit in the films, it sure seems like the standard Spider-Man suit he's wearing in the new series is the same as what the character has on at Avengers Campus at Disneyland.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Marvel's 'What If?' Series Coming to Disney Plus in August, Drops New Trailer

Marvel Studios revealed that its first-ever animated series “What If?” will be released on Aug. 11, with new episodes dropping on Disney Plus every Wednesday. The animated series will rip the Marvel multiverse wide open, setting up unlimited possibilities for what fans could ultimately see. Each chapter of the 10-episode season will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has been radically changed.
MoviesInside the Magic

When Will Taskmaster Reappear in the MCU?

Black Widow (2021) has finally hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99. And after that long wait fans have devoured it and are already asking where the MCU is headed next. Before Marvel fans even got a chance to see the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we...
MoviesInside the Magic

Chadwick Boseman Trends After Marvel Reveals Actor’s Final Appearance

When Black Panther debuted in 2018, it not only changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever but ignited a movement that called for equality and diversity in big-budget, blockbuster storytelling. Led by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther did wonders for Black representation in the superhero genre. Unfortunately,...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Marvel Studios' new animated series What If...? is coming in August

Disney+ has been quietly teasing its What If…? animated series for a while now, having released a quick teaser late last year that was fairly light on the wacky potential of Marvel’s What If brand. Today, though, Marvel Studios celebrated the long-awaited announcement of the show’s premiere date (August 11!) with an extended trailer that cuts right to the chase—and by “the chase” we mean good shit like Killmonger saving Tony Stark from the attack at the beginning of Iron Man, T’Challa leading the Guardians Of The Galaxy (and wearing a much cooler coat than Star-Lords, let’s be honest), what appears to be a Hawkeye Hulk (Hulkeye?), and, best of all, the arrival of Captain Peggy Carter. The idea, like the What If comics that the series is named after, is that these are alternate versions of the stories shown in the movies, presumably with easy hooks like “What if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum?” or “What if Hulkeye?”
TV SeriesCollider

Marvel's 'What If...?' Trailer Pairs Black Panther With Yondu and Introduces Captain Carter

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for Marvel's animated series What If…?, which reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters such as Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Thor, Killmonger, Yondu and Peggy Carter, who introduces herself as Captain Carter in this trailer. Heck, even Howard the Duck makes an appearance!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Confirms That The Trickster Knew Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame Secret

Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist was a truly audacious plan: heading back to key MCU events borrow that timeline’s Infinity Stones. Most of the ‘past’ characters were completely oblivious to this, though a notable exception was Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One, who quickly surmised what was up. But in Loki we now know that the god of mischief also recognizes shenanigans when he sees them.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals How Marvel Decides Which Heroes Get Movies or Disney+ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe now has two main avenues of storytelling: major blockbuster films like Black Widow (now in theaters) and the new Marvel Disney+ series like WandaVision and Loki that have launched in 2021 and quickly taken hold of the entertainment zeitgeist. However, how does Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige determine which MCU characters get films, and which are ripe for their own series on Disney+? In a new interview, Feige addresses that very question, giving Marvel fans a bit (just a bit!) more insight into which characters end up on the big screen or small screen, and why:
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s What If…? trailer teases the nascent Marvel Multiverse

Are you ready to dive into some of the biggest questions in Marvel? What if Killmonger ruled Wakanda? What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? What would Guardians of the Galaxy be like with T’Challa as leader? In the first trailer of the Marvel Studios animated series What if…?, get ready to explore the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before. Check it out below along with the new poster…
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans Upset Over Predictable, Low-Stakes ‘Black Widow’ Film

Marvel Fans have waited over two years to return to the MCU. Now that Black Widow is officially in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99, they are taking to the internet to share their opinions. Many fans are delighted by Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in...
TV SeriesInverse

Loki Episode 5 theory retcons 1 Infinity War moment

The God of Mischief met his end during the opening of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. Killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) right in front of his brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki’s death scene had a finality to it that is hard to come by in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It felt so final, in fact, that not even Tom Hiddleston expected to ever return as the character. But return he has.

Comments / 0

Community Policy