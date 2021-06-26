Flash Flood Warning issued for Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marion; Monroe; Pike; Ralls The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Adams County in west central Illinois Northwestern Pike County in west central Illinois Southern Marion County in northeastern Missouri Northeastern Monroe County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri Ralls County in northeastern Missouri * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hannibal, Palmyra, Monroe City, Barry, Payson, New London, Perry, Fall Creek, Center, Beverly, Frankford, Rensselaer, Spaulding, Adams, Kingston, Liberty, Hull, Richfield, New Canton and Plainville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 20. Interstate 172 near exit 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED