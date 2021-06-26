Special Weather Statement issued for McLean, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McLean; Tazewell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN TAZEWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN MCLEAN COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Minier, or 16 miles west of Bloomington, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bloomington, Normal, Minier, Danvers, Stanford and Shirley. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 147 and 156, and between mile markers 158 and 162. Interstate 74 between mile markers 128 and 133. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Illinois.