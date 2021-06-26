Cancel
Pike County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarksville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Calhoun and northwestern Greene Counties in southwestern Illinois, southeastern Pike County in west central Illinois and east central Pike Counties in northeastern Missouri, including the following locations... Pearl, Nebo, Hillview, Montezuma, Bedford, Time, Patterson, Milton and Beecreek. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
