Adams County, IL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Adams; Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Adams County in west central Illinois Northwestern Pike County in west central Illinois Southern Marion County in northeastern Missouri Northeastern Monroe County in northeastern Missouri Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Missouri Ralls County in northeastern Missouri * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hannibal, Palmyra, Monroe City, Barry, Payson, New London, Perry, Fall Creek, Center, Beverly, Frankford, Rensselaer, Spaulding, Adams, Kingston, Liberty, Hull, Richfield, New Canton and Plainville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 20. Interstate 172 near exit 2. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Douglas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...SARPY SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...DOUGLAS AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 206 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Fort Calhoun to Omaha to 6 miles northwest of Ashland, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Omaha around 210 PM CDT. Ashland and Millard around 215 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include La Vista, Ralston, Papillion, Council Bluffs, Bellevue and Offutt AFB. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Charlotte; DeSoto; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern DeSoto County in south central Florida East central Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Charlotte County Airport, or 8 miles northeast of Punta Gorda, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Lake Suzy, Solana, Charlotte County Airport, Harbour Heights, Charlotte Park, Cleveland, Fort Ogden and Charlotte Harbor. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Madrid County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Madrid by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: New Madrid A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEW MADRID COUNTY At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Matthews, or near Sikeston, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Spotters reported a rotating wall cloud in the area. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Matthews. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Jackson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Oglethorpe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MADISON...EASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN OGLETHORPE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Ila, or near Danielsville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Danielsville, Comer, Colbert, Ila, Hull, Pocataligo, Diamond Hill, Dunlap, Smithonia, Neese and Paoli. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Perkinsville, or 24 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Floyd County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd; Martin; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN MARTIN...NORTHEASTERN FLOYD AND NORTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 306 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Gulnare, or 9 miles northwest of Pikeville, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Martin, Forest Hills, Allen, Huddy, Meta, Jamboree, Bammer, Davella, Printer, Aluba, Piso, Betsy Layne, Prince, Ivel, Honaker, Blue Moon, Jarad and Woodman. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Morgan County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Morgan, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Morgan; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at La Grange LD. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Meredosia. * Until early Friday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 17.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, City of Meredosia plugs storm sewer outlets. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Meredosia 17.0 17.9 Sat 8 pm 17.9 17.6 17.3 17.0 16.6
Jefferson County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and southeastern and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONROE...WESTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...STE. GENEVIEVE...WASHINGTON AND ST. FRANCOIS COUNTIES At 136 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of New Design to near Bloomsdale to 6 miles north of Bonne Terre, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported estimated 60 mph wind gusts earlier in Old Mines. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Ste. Genevieve, Red Bud, Potosi, Bismarck, Leadwood, Park Hills, Olympian Village, Iron Mountain Lake, Evansville, Bloomsdale, Irondale, Baldwin, St. Mary, Mineral Point, Old Mines, Weingarten and Womac. This also includes St. Joe State Park, St. Francois State Park, Hawn State Park, Felix Valle House State Park, and Missouri Mines Historic Site. This includes Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 141 and 170. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FRANKLIN...PHELPS KEARNEY...GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHERN HARLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Heartwell to near Loomis to 6 miles south of Eustis. Movement was south at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Holdrege and Norman around 255 PM CDT. Atlanta around 300 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Arapahoe, Campbell, Holbrook, Ragan and Huntley.
Cabell County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Lincoln, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Lincoln; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BOYD...SOUTHEASTERN GREENUP...LAWRENCE...SOUTHEASTERN CARTER...SOUTH CENTRAL GALLIA SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...CENTRAL CABELL...WESTERN LINCOLN AND WAYNE COUNTIES At 1238 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coalton to Charley. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Ranger, Coalton, Burnaugh and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 176 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 21. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Blaine County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Hooker, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Hooker; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Logan County in west central Nebraska McPherson County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Western Blaine County in north central Nebraska Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT/1245 AM MDT/. * At 1244 AM CDT/1144 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Mullen to 6 miles west of Tryon to 16 miles north of Sutherland, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mullen, Stapleton, Thedford, Tryon, Arnold, Dunning, Halsey, Seneca, Gandy, Ringgold, Logan, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill, Hoagland, Brown Lake, Norway, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River and Finchville. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 170 and 244. Highway 92 between mile markers 194 and 261. Highway 97 between mile markers 5 and 70. Highway 83 between mile markers 92 and 156. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 252 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Smithville to near Kansas City to near Lone Star, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Edwardsville and North Kansas City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Buchanan County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buchanan, Clay, Clinton, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buchanan; Clay; Clinton; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN...NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gower, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Smithville, Plattsburg, Gower, Agency, Trimble, Edgerton, Easton, Ridgely and Faucett. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Iron County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iron, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Iron; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN IRON AND SOUTHERN MADISON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 244 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Patton to Sam A. Baker State Park, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Iron and southern Madison Counties in southeastern Missouri, including the following locations... Sabula, Des Arc, Chloride and Vulcan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR WESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huachuca City, or 12 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Fort Huachuca and Parker Canyon Lake. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 48 and 52. Route 83 between mile markers 4 and 5. Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 319. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Moca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 14:17:00 Expires: 2021-07-10 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Moca The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Anasco in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico * Until 315 PM AST. * At 117 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Knox, Morgan, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Morgan; Roane SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN SOUTHWESTERN KNOX...CENTRAL ANDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN ROANE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oliver Springs, or 7 miles northwest of Oak Ridge, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Farragut, Oliver Springs, Coalfield, Petros, Karns and Frozen Head State Park.
Dodge County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Saunders THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE AND NORTH CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Nebraska.
Logan County, ILweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Mason, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Mason; Menard The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Menard County in central Illinois West central Logan County in central Illinois Southeastern Mason County in central Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located between Atterberry and Greenview, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenview around 350 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Mason City, Middletown, and New Holland. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 748 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Tucson, or over Tucson, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Valencia West, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 233 and 277. Interstate 19 between mile markers 54 and 63. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 86. Route 86 between mile markers 158 and 171. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

