Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nance by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nance The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nance County in central Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 735 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Edward, or 31 miles west of Columbus, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Genoa. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH