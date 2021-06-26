Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Do not drive into areas where blowing dust restricts visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR BEAVER COUNTY At 734 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Mocane, or 7 miles northeast of Beaver, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. At 720 PM CDT, a 59 mph wind gust was recorded in Beaver. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Beaver, Forgan, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Mocane and Slapout. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH